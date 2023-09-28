Physical Season 3's Ambiguous Ending & Final Scene Gets Clarification From Creator

'I wanted to have my cake and eat it, too.' SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary Physical creator Annie Weisman clarifies the ambiguous final scene of the Apple TV+ drama. The drama led by Rose Byrne goes back to its origins in its closing.

Sheila (Bryne) initially has a tense conversation with Bunny (Della Saba), the aerobics instructor whom she first taught Sheila and who helped lead her down the tumultuous path of self-discovery that the show chronicled. Sheila expresses guilt because she took credit for what Bunny taught her, with Sheila's lawyers closing down one of Bunny's businesses. Bunny says that someone else taught her aerobics and that it doesn't belong to her. In a unifying moment, Sheila joins Bunny's aerobics class. Before Physical signs off for good, the last shot sees Sheila by herself in an empty studio in Mexico. Bunny isn't there. Neither is anyone else.

Given how the Apple TV+ drama has often toyed with the line between reality and Sheila's destructive imagination, there are questions about whether Sheila actually reconciled with Bunny. In comments to TVLine, Weisman says that reconciliation really did happen. Read Weisman's full quote below:

Read more:

screenrant »

‘Physical’ Star Rose Byrne Talks Sheila’s Ending in the Series FinaleThe actress and EP also praises co-star Zooey Deschanel, the season-three antagonist, and breaks down how she and creator Annie Weisman figured out the right tone for Sheila's journey to self-discovery.

Palmer, Johnston ready to step up for Chargers after Williams' season-ending injuryWith veteran wide receiver Mike Williams out for the season with a torn left ACL, Joshua Palmer and Quentin Johnston will be asked to pick up the slack in the Los Angeles Chargers' passing game.

American Horror Story Season 12 Episode 2 Recap & Ending Explained: 7 Story Reveals & TwistsAHS 12 episode 2's many twists and reveals.

Magpie Murders Ending Explained (& What It Means For Season 2)Everything important about the ending.

Luis Robert Jr.: Chicago White Sox CF goes on IL, ending seasonChicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. finishes his fantastic 2023 season with 38 home runs, 36 doubles and 20 stolen bases.

Falcons place linebacker Troy Andersen on IR with possible season-ending shoulder injuryThe Atlanta Falcons lost a starter from the middle of their defense for at least four weeks when they placed linebacker Troy Andersen on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

Warning: The article contains major spoilers for the Physical season 3 finale, "Like a Prayer"

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary Physical creator Annie Weisman clarifies the ambiguous final scene of the Apple TV+ drama. The drama led by Rose Byrne goes back to its origins in its closing. Sheila (Bryne) initially has a tense conversation with Bunny (Della Saba), the aerobics instructor whom she first taught Sheila and who helped lead her down the tumultuous path of self-discovery that the show chronicled. Sheila expresses guilt because she took credit for what Bunny taught her, with Sheila's lawyers closing down one of Bunny's businesses. Bunny says that someone else taught her aerobics and that it doesn't belong to her. In a unifying moment, Sheila joins Bunny's aerobics class. Before Physical signs off for good, the last shot sees Sheila by herself in an empty studio in Mexico. Bunny isn't there. Neither is anyone else.

Given how the Apple TV+ drama has often toyed with the line between reality and Sheila's destructive imagination, there are questions about whether Sheila actually reconciled with Bunny. In comments to TVLine, Weisman says that reconciliation really did happen. Read Weisman's full quote below:

It was very much real. It happened. At the same time, once the music starts and they’re connecting and dancing we [wanted to] move into a less literal memory space. I guess I wanted to have my cake and eat it, too. [Laughs]

How Physical Season 3 Wraps Up Sheila's Story The end of Physical season 3 begins with a time jump, as the show moves from 1983 to 1986. This is another moment that harkens back to the premiere episode, which also featured a flash-forward. Sheila and Greta (Dierdre Friel) have successfully made Body By Sheila into a multi-million dollar franchise. But that professional success doesn't rid Sheila of the loneliness that she feels, which is later alleviated in the scene with Bunny. This loneliness is reinforced by the visions that Sheila has. It's John (Paul Sparks) that Sheila has visions of, imagining that they're in a happy relationship. It's not too different from the vision that Sheila had of Kelly (Zooey Deschanel), which shows that Sheila's success hasn't rid her of old habits. It's really when Sheila encounters Tyler (Lou Taylor Pucci), Bunny's ex, that Sheila decides to make amends. She finds closure with John and has that bit of reconciliation with Bunny.

This is evident in the last moment which very explicitly mirrors the Physical premiere. Sheila looks in the mirror, seeing that she has a blemish on her face. Rather than letting derail her completely, the way that it has in the past, Sheila walks with the sort of confidence that she's been espousing to others. The voiceover speaks of the sense of community that the lead character has found. And with the clarification from the series creator, it's clear that the last seconds of Sheila alone aren't meant to be pessimistic. For once, she may be at ease with herself.