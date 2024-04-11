Physical fight outside Lakewood bar leads to shots fired, one injured

A physical fight between a group of women outside a Lakewood bar and restaurant early Wednesday morning led to shots being fired, injuring one. 'At some point during that fight, there were shots fired , from what appears to be a couple of different people,' Sergeant Charles Porche said with Lakewood Police Department (LPD). A woman was hit in the legs. According to detectives, she ran from the scene to a nearby neighborhood for help.

Officers located her there and she was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 'There's a group that apparently had gone there for a birthday celebration, and then ran into some others,' Porche told KIRO Newsradio. for questioning. Police said the man fired shots during the incident, but they do not believe he was responsible for hurting the victim. They are still searching for the second suspected shooter, but claimed the shooting was not random and there is no danger to the public

