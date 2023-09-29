Photos: Trump, supporters descend on Anaheim for GOP convention

Former President Trump is set to speak at the California Republican Party Fall Convention in Anaheim. South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy all have speaking engagements at the event. Trump supporters gather at the entrance to the California Republican Party Convention at the Anaheim Marriott Hotel.
Kimberly Nguyen of North Pasadena wears a Vietnamese traditional hat she custom made for the California Republican Party Convention at the Anaheim Marriott Hotel.Advertisement
The former president is among four presidential candidates appearing at the convention, which runs through Sunday.
South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy all have speaking engagements at the event.
Trump supporters gather at the entrance to the California Republican Party Convention at the Anaheim Marriott Hotel.Kimberly Nguyen of North Pasadena wears a Vietnamese traditional hat she custom made for the California Republican Party Convention at the Anaheim Marriott Hotel.Advertisement
Supporters of former President Trump gathered outside the site for the California Republican Convention in Anaheim.Trump supporters collide with members of the Democratic Party of Orange County during the California Republican Party Convention 2023 at the Anaheim Marriott Hotel.Becca Esler of Eastvale brushes the hair on her Trump socks outside of the California Republican Party Convention.Victoria Cooper of Westminster shows her support of former President Trump outside of the California Republican Party Convention at the Anaheim Marriott Hotel.