Photos: San Francisco pays tribute to Sen. Dianne Feinstein in the city where she spent a decade as the city’s first female mayor

The body of the late U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein is lying in state at San Francisco’s City Hall for mourners wishing to say goodbye.

It is the building where Feinstein served as a board supervisor and the city’s first female mayor before departing for a groundbreaking career in Congress three decades ago. The San Francisco native was remembered as an indefatigable public servant and an inspiration to girls and women.Rep. Nancy Pelosi and her husband, Paul Pelosi, pay their respects to Sen. Dianne Feinstein at San Francisco City Hall.Gina Ferazzi grew up in the small New England town of Longmeadow, Mass. She has been a staff photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1994.

Read more:

latimes »

Sen. Dianne Feinstein to lie in state at San Francisco City Hall on WednesdaySen. Dianne Feinstein, who died last week, will lie in state at San Francisco City Hall on Wednesday.

Public funeral service for Sen. Dianne Feinstein to be held at San Francisco City Hall stepsSen. Dianne Feinstein, who died last week, will lie in state at San Francisco City Hall on Wednesday.

How to watch San Francisco memorial service for Sen. Dianne FeinsteinCBS News Bay Area will be carrying the memorial service for late Sen. Dianne Feinstein on the steps of San Francisco's City Hall on Thursday afternoon.

How to watch San Francisco memorial service for Sen. Dianne FeinsteinCBS News Bay Area will be carrying the memorial service for late Sen. Dianne Feinstein on the steps of San Francisco's City Hall on Thursday afternoon.

How to watch: Sen. Dianne Feinstein set to lie in state at San Francisco City HallCBS News Bay Area will air a special hour Wednesday morning honoring the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein as her body arrives at San Francisco's City Hall for a day of public viewing.

Late Sen. Dianne Feinstein to be remembered at San Francisco City HallOn Wednesday, the body of the late San Francisco Mayor and U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein will lie in state inside the rotunda of City Hall. The public is welcome to attend.