PHOTOS: Memorial installed for Beyond Wonderland shooting victims

Swedish Hospital installed a memorial Friday afternoon to remember and honor the two victims who were shot and killed at the Beyond Wonderland Festival this summer at the Gorge. Both were nurses.

September 29, 2023 at 12:31 pm PDT

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

This New 'Wonderland' Vibrator Will Send You Down a Rabbit Hole of Full-Body BlissThe Vibes Only Allison Wonderland vibrator will leave you smiling like a Cheshire cat. What more could you want?

Dutch Wonderland's Happy Hauntings is backThe Halloween season at Dutch Wonderland kicks off on Saturday and runs until the last weekend of October.

Early snowfall at Mount Rainier hints at upcoming winter wonderland in western WashingtonAlthough residents of western Washington bid farewell to summer, it seems like it won't be long before it's possible to frolic in the snow.

Pa. Veterans’ Memorial to reopen at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery after repairsThe memorial has been closed for structural repairs since Oct. 7, 2022.

Past, present and future of Memorial Park celebratedLocated in the heart of Houston, Memorial Park is the city's largest urban wilderness park, with millions of people from more than 170 zip codes visiting every year.