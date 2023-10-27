Photos from All of the Songs Allegedly Inspired By Taylor Swift and Harry Styles' Brief Yet Iconic Romance

Arguably the most infamous song to come out of Taylor Swift and Harry Styles' short-lived 2012 romance is this absolute banger off of her 2014 album.

As for the hidden message in the album's liner notes? "Her Heart Belonged To Someone Who Couldn't Stay.

The biggest clue, however, is the mention of "paper airplanes" and a "necklace," which, any true One Direction fan knows, seems to be an indirect callout of the paper airplane necklace Harry often wore at the time. headtopics.com

Taylor goes on to reference a "blue dress on a boat," a nod to an infamous Jan. 2013 photo of her leaving a vacation with Harry after their rumored breakup. "I had this idea of when you're in love, along the lines of 'Out of the Woods,' it's very precious, it's fragile," Taylor explained to. "As soon as the world gets ahold of it, whether it's your friends or people around town hear about it...it's kind of like the first thing people want to do when they hear that people are in love is just kind of try to ruin it, if they're not the greatest human beings.

The result of that was "I Know Places," which is about, "'Hey, I know places we can hide. We could outrun them,'" Taylor said. "I'm so happy that it sounds like the urgency that it sings about."than her previous albums, which were "mostly about heartbreak or pain that was caused by someone else and felt by me." headtopics.com

