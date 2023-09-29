Photographs documented US Sen. Dianne Feinstein's groundbreaking career in politics

U.S. Sen. The pictures start in black and white, showing a young Feinstein as she leads an estimated 15,000 marchers in memory of slain Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk.

She became the city’s first female mayor after their assassination in 1978 and held the office for nearly a decade.

As mayor, she helped secure millions of dollars from the federal government to refurbish the city’s iconic cable cars and took a celebratory ride with Tony Bennett, who famously crooned of leaving his heart in San Francisco.The photos turn into color as Feinstein broke more barriers. She won a U.S. Senate race in 1992 to become one of California’s first two female senators. She was the first woman to head the Senate Intelligence Committee and the first woman to serve as the Judiciary Committee’s top Democrat.

She was the longest-tenured female senator in U.S. history andwhen she died Thursday at age 90 at her Washington, D.C., home. Along the way, a playful Feinstein flexed a bicep in support of California Republican Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s $9 billion water bond for the state and linked arms with GOP President George W.

