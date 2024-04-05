Photographer Shares Tips for Capturing the Total Solar Eclipse

Ladzinski, an experienced photographer, is preparing for the total solar eclipse on April 8th and shares tips for capturing great shots. He plans to use multiple cameras and lenses to capture different perspectives of the eclipse, including wide-angle shots to provide context.

Ladzinski also has ambitious plans for incorporating foreground elements and artificial lighting to create unique eclipse portraits.

