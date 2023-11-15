Photographer Nicole Romanoff Expands White Space Studios in Saskatoon

Businesses and non-profit organizations regularly open and move in Saskatoon. Today the StarPhoenix talks to Nicole Romanoff, who recently more than doubled her White Space Studios space to 950 from 400 square feet. The studio — available for rental for photographers and videographers or anyone needing a bright and quiet space — is located in the 109-year-old York Building on 2nd Avenue North and features original building elements that make it stand out.

When she’s not renting her studio, Romanoff is taking full advantage of the space for her Nicole Romanoff Photo clients. After eight and a half years in the business, she specializes in fashion editorial, headshot and branding photos. She loves working with artists, musicians, dancers and many others. Nicole Romanoff in her White Space Studios, available for rental in the classic York Building in downtown Saskatoon for other photographers and videographers

