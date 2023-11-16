Photographer Captures the Beauty of the Universe from His Backyard

For much of the past decade, Andrew McCarthy has been exploring the universe—albeit from his backyard in Arizona. Using telescopes with specialized filters, planetary cameras, and astro-specific software, he captures the happenings of universe in all their beguiling and beautiful details. McCarthy has photographed the passage of the sun's chromosphere, the thin layer of plasma between the sun's surface and its upper atmosphere.

The process involves taking thousands of photographs over a 30-minute period and then compiling them together using specialist computer software in a process known as photostitching

