Phoenix Suns Defeat Minnesota Timberwolves 97-87

Grayson Allen contributed 23 points, Kevin Durant added 22, and the Phoenix Suns took a 15-0 lead on Friday to secure a 97-87 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves . Bradley Beal scored 14 points for the Suns, who have won four consecutive home games. Devin Booker , who had previously shined with 52 and 40 points in two games, finished this time with 13 points and 13 assists. His only three-pointer of the night gave the Suns a 94-72 lead with 4:02 minutes remaining.

Jusuf Nurkic, who was only included in the lineup at the last moment due to a left calf injury, played 26 minutes and totaled 11 points, 15 rebounds, and six assists. The Suns took a 32-20 lead at the end of the first quarter, went into halftime with a 57-41 advantage, and were never in danger. Minnesota scored the last 13 points of the game to make the final score more respectable

Phoenix Suns Minnesota Timberwolves Basketball Victory Points Lead Bradley Beal Devin Booker Grayson Allen Kevin Durant Jusuf Nurkic

