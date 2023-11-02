Phoenix agrees to pay $5.5 million settlement in police shooting death

More than a year later, the Phoenix City Council, in a 6-1 decision, voted to pay the parents of Osman $5.5 million in a settlement.“Without an admission of guilt, I think the city council did the right thing,” said attorney Quacy Smith, who was representing the family.

The family has previously said Osman suffered from mental health issues. While they don't condone what he did, they do not believe it should have ended with his life taken. The two officers involved in the shooting are not facing any charges. Maricopa County attorney Rachel Mitchell said Wednesday she did not feel it was appropriate to charge the officers criminally in the matter, given the officers felt their lives were in danger.

Moving forward, Smith believes this will bring a sense of relief to the Osman family and also shows the city is taking measures to prevent shootings like this from happening.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

