Phoebe Philo Collection to be Sold at Bergdorf Goodman

From the Phoebe Philo collection, an upright collar shirt in pinstripe cotton poplin with double ball earrings in gold. To be sold at Bergdorf Goodman. Since its much-anticipated launch last fall, Philo’s collection has been sold only online on her website, phoebephilo.com. But WWD has learned that Bergdorf’s, starting April 11, will offer more than 100 styles from the first and second edits of Philo’s “seasonless” body of work for a limited time.
Oversized tailored trousers in salt and pepper wool. Shin confirmed Bergdorf’s will be providing an “exclusive in-store experience” at its Fifth Avenue flagship in Manhattan. Philo’s collection will be located on the fourth floor, where a range of bags, ready-to-wear and accessories will be available until it sells out. The collection will arrive in two deliveries, in April and May, and will only be sold at Bergdorf’s and not on the Bergdorf website
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: wwd - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Source: TheCut - 🏆 720. / 51 Read more »
Source: wwd - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »
Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »
Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »