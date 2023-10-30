Phishing scams seeking personal information are all too common

.

Dallas Morning News editorials are written by the paper's Editorial Board and serve as the voice and view of the paper. The board considers a broad range of topics and is overseen by the Editorial Page Editor.

United States Headlines Read more: dallasnews »

Ken Paxton securities fraud charges: Houston court hearing on MondayA court hearing is scheduled Monday in Houston related to securities fraud charges against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Read more ⮕

Las Vegas QB Jimmy Garoppolo cleared to play Monday night at DetroitLas Vegas quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been cleared for the Raiders’ game Monday night at the Detroit Lions. He missed the previous six quarters because of a back injury. Kicker Daniel Carlson returned to practice Saturday after sitting out the previous two days. He has an injured right groin. Read more ⮕

Red flag warning: SoCal braces for Santa Ana winds to increase fire danger Saturday through MondayThe first significant Santa Ana wind event of the season is expected to bring dry and gusty conditions to a large swath of the Southland. Read more ⮕

Las Vegas QB Jimmy Garoppolo cleared to play Monday night at DetroitLas Vegas' QB has missed six straight quarters after injuring his back two weeks ago. Read more ⮕

Saudi Defense Minister to Visit Washington MondaySaudi Arabia's defense minister, Prince Khalid bin Salman, is set to visit Washington on Monday, as confirmed by three sources familiar with the matter, according to Axios. Read more ⮕

Very warm Sunday, cold front Monday, much cooler HalloweenMontgomery, Alabama Read more ⮕