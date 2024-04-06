Phillies Secure First Win Streak of the Season with 5-2 Victory over Nationals

While it wasn't necessarily their best baseball, the Phillies return home winners of two straight, and their first win streak of the season. Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto, center, celebrates after he scored on a triple by teammate Alec Bohm during the second inning of a 5-2 win over the Washington Nationals on Saturday. WASHINGTON — After two tough series at home against the Braves and the Reds, the Phillies needed a reset.

The Phillies still haven’t played their best baseball, but after Saturday’s 5-2 win against the Nationals the Phillies have their first winning streak of the season and a .500 record. Both games were won by strong pitching. Friday, it was Aaron Nola and the bullpen delivering a two-hit shutout. On Saturday, Ranger Suárez made only one glaring mistake in his six innings, a 91 mph sinker that Joey Gallo hit for a two-run homer in the third inning.Those would be the only runs the Phillies allowed all da

