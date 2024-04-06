Phillies pick up third win despite uncharacteristic Aaron Nola outing, odd ‘caught stealing home’ play

The Phillies won their third game of the season on Friday night because of their pitching. Starter Aaron Nola and relievers Matt Strahm, Seranthony Dominguez, and Jose Alvarado held the Nationals to just two hits and no runs en route to a 4-0 victory. Nola struggled with his control — allowing four walks — but the bullpen walked just one. It was an impressive showing, and a necessary showing, on another slow night for the Phillies bats.

The lineup loaded the bases three times and grounded into inning-ending double plays twice in those situations

Phillies Aaron Nola Pitching Victory Bullpen Nationals Hits Runs Control Bats Double Plays

