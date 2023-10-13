Phillies' Nick Castellanos becomes 1st player in MLB history with back-to-back multi-HR games in postseason

Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Castellanos reacts after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of Game 4 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Atlanta Braves Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)There was no ignoring him on Thursday in Game 4.

With the Phillies down 1-0 in the fourth inning, Castellanos put his team on the board against Braves ace Spencer Strider with a 404-foot blast to the left field stands.That was the warm-up act, because Castellanos followed it up with a two-run homer in the sixth inning to become the first player in MLB history to hit multiple home runs in back-to-back games.

No one was happier to watch the second homer fly than Castellanos' son Liam, who couldn't contain his joy as his father rounded the bases.Before Game 3 of this series, Castellanos has one homer in 26 career postseason games. He has now upped that total to five, in the span of seven plate appearances. headtopics.com

Castellanos is in his second season with the Phillies after joining the team in free agency before the 2021 season. He has been a major addition to the team's clubhouse, but it took him a year to become the middle-of-the-order threat the Phillies envisioned when they gave him a five-year, $100 million contract.

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos rep Deion Sanders before NLDS - ESPNHeading into Game 3 of the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos wore Deion Sanders-inspired outfits.

Phillies stars rep Colorado's Deion Sanders before Game 3 of NLDSBryce Harper and Nick Castellanos wore Deion Sanders apparel to the ballpark before the Phillies' Game 3 bout against the Braves.

Phillies Player Nick Castellanos' Son Has the Cutest Reaction to His Dad's Home Run — See the PhotoPhillies' player Nick Castellanos' son Liam had the cutest reaction to his dad's second home run during Wednesday's game. Castellanos shares his son with ex Vanessa Hernandez.

Atlanta Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies Line MovementAtlanta Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies

Atlanta vs Philadelphia Betting Matchup & Odds October 11, 2023Atlanta Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies

Atlanta Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies - October 11, 2023Phillies aim to defend home field in Game 3 after stealing road game from Braves