Phillies look to sweep Marlins in NL Wild Card Series

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Miami Marlins on Wednesday in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series. The Phillies have a 1-0 lead in the series and will advance to the NLDS with a victory. Philadelphia is 90-72 overall and 49-32 in home games. Phillies hitters have a collective .327 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Miami has an 84-77 record overall and a 38-42 record on the road. The Marlins have a 64-20 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 47 home runs while slugging .474. Nicholas Castellanos is 11-for-35 with four home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Jake Burger has 28 doubles, a triple, 34 home runs and 80 RBI for the Marlins. Jon Berti is 15-for-32 with a double, a triple and four home runs over the last 10 games.Marlins: 5-5, .267 batting average, 5. headtopics.com

INJURIES: Phillies: Erich Uelmen: 60-Day IL (arm), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl) Marlins: Eury Perez: 15-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Sandy Alcantara: 15-Day IL (forearm), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL...

