Philips shares dive as FDA calls for more testing on recalled devices

Shares of Philips slumped Friday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it wants more testing on sleep and respiratory care devices, following the recall of millions of devices.The recall, which has slammed the company’s stock in 2021 and 2022, was over the foam that can potentially break down and be swallowed by users.

“We do not believe that the testing and analysis Philips has shared to date are adequate to fully evaluate the risks posed to users from the recalled devices.” The FDA said it wants additional testing on the risk posed by the people who used the recalled devices. Philips said it’s still in talks with the FDA on the details of the further testing.

Heading the other direction was insurer Aviva AV, +9.04%, which saw its shares jump 9% after The Times of London said there was talk that a foreign buyer could buy it. Shares of another U.K. insurer, Legal & General LGEN, +2.52%, rose 3%. headtopics.com

The broader European stock market was advancing after U.S. stocks bounced off their worst levels on Thursday, ahead of the crucial nonfarm payrolls report on Friday. The U.K. FTSE 100 UK:UKX rose 0.3%, the German DAX DX:DAX rose 0.6% and the French CAC 40 FR:PX1 rose 0.5%.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

Key Words - MarketWatchThe latest Key Words column from MarketWatch.

000270 Stock Price | Kia Corp. Stock Quote (S. Korea: KRX) | MarketWatch000270 | Complete Kia Corp. stock news by MarketWatch. View real-time stock prices and stock quotes for a full financial overview.

SP Plus to be taken private by Metropolis Technologies for $1.5BSteve Gelsi covers banking and cannabis as a Senior Reporter for MarketWatch.

U.S. stock futures fall as Treasury yields rise after weekly jobs dataJoseph Adinolfi is a markets reporter at MarketWatch.

U.S. stocks open slightly lower after jobless claims reportChristine Idzelis is a markets reporter at MarketWatch and is based in New York.

Amazon is shutting down live audio app AmpBill Peters is a Los Angeles-based MarketWatch reporter who covers earnings.