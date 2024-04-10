Philips Announces Agreement with U.S. Government on Sleep Apnea Machines

Dutch technology company Philips announced the main terms of an agreement it reached in January with the U.S. government on its new sleep apnea machines , which has already cost the company over 360 million euros in the fourth quarter of 2023, sending its shares up almost 3% on Wednesday. Philips said it had reached what is known as a consent decree that spells out the improvements it needs to make at its Respironics plants in the United States.

The costs of the consent decree led to a provision of 363 million euros in the fourth quarter of 2023, and were expected to be about 1% of total revenue in 2024. The agreement followed the recall of millions of breathing devices and ventilators used to treat sleep apnea in 2021, because of concerns that foam used to reduce noise from the devices could degrade and become toxic, carrying potential cancer risks. "It provides clarity and a roadmap to demonstrate compliance with regulatory requirements and to restore the Philips Respironics business," the company said in a statement detailing the main terms of the decree. CEO Roy Jakobs in January noted on average it takes five to seven years to comply with consent decrees in the medical equipment industry. The company said that more than 99% of the sleep therapy devices have been repaired globally, while the repair of the ventilators is ongoing

Philips Agreement U.S. Government Sleep Apnea Machines Recall Breathing Devices Ventilators Health Risks

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Reuters / 🏆 2. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Congress announces government funding deal, readies to end monthslong government shutdown battleCongressional leaders have reached an agreement with the White House on funding the federal government after critical last-minute delays.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Steppe Gold Announces Amended Gold Prepay AgreementSteppe Gold's subsidiary, Steppe Investments Limited, has entered into an amended gold prepay agreement with Triple Flag. The agreement provides additional funds of US$5 million and will be repaid over five months.

Source: mining - 🏆 449. / 53 Read more »

Aclara Resources Announces Investment Agreement with Chilean ConglomerateAclara Resources shares shot up to a near 52-week high on Wednesday after the rare earth elements (REE) developer announced an investment agreement with Chilean conglomerate CAP SA. CAP will make a strategic investment in REE Uno, Aclara’s Chilean subsidiary which owns the Penco module as well as all its mining concessions in the country, in exchange for a 20% equity participation in the REE unit. This initial capital, according to Aclara’s calculations, gives REE Uno a pre-money valuation of $116.5 million.

Source: mining - 🏆 449. / 53 Read more »

Intel secures $8.5 billion CHIPS Act funding agreement from Biden governmentThe massive CHIPS investment will support Intel's construction and expansion projects across four states and is also likely to create nearly 30,000 jobs.

Source: IntEngineering - 🏆 287. / 63 Read more »

Congressional leaders, White House reach DHS funding agreement -- but could a government shutdown still happen?The House's rule requiring 72 hours to review legislation complicates timing.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Congressional leaders, White House reach agreement on funding package as deadline to avert government shutdown nearsCongressional leaders announced that negotiators finalized a second package of funding bills that would put an end to the spending fight that's dragged on for months.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »