Philips Announces Agreement with U.S. Government on Sleep Apnea Machines

Dutch technology company Philips announced the main terms of an agreement it reached in January with the U.S. government on its new sleep apnea machines , which has already cost the company over 360 million euros in the fourth quarter of 2023, sending its shares up almost 3% on Wednesday. Philips said it had reached what is known as a consent decree that spells out the improvements it needs to make at its Respironics plants in the United States.
The costs of the consent decree led to a provision of 363 million euros in the fourth quarter of 2023, and were expected to be about 1% of total revenue in 2024. The agreement followed the recall of millions of breathing devices and ventilators used to treat sleep apnea in 2021, because of concerns that foam used to reduce noise from the devices could degrade and become toxic, carrying potential cancer risks. "It provides clarity and a roadmap to demonstrate compliance with regulatory requirements and to restore the Philips Respironics business," the company said in a statement detailing the main terms of the decree. CEO Roy Jakobs in January noted on average it takes five to seven years to comply with consent decrees in the medical equipment industry. The company said that more than 99% of the sleep therapy devices have been repaired globally, while the repair of the ventilators is ongoing
