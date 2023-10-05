Philippines puts airports on high alert after anonymous warning planes could 'explode'

Thieves paradise: Brazen smash-and-grab bandits target up to 10 cars an hour near Calif.
The Philippines has placed all its commercial airports on heightened alert after an anonymous warning that bombs could go off on planes headed out of Manila, including to several tourist hotspots, its civil aviation authority said Friday.
“Immediate enhanced security measures” were being implemented at 42 commercial airports across the country, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said in a media advisory, adding the warnings were being verified. headtopics.com
The warning had been sent by email to air traffic services about a threat to flights out of the capital Manila headed to Davao, Bicol and the popular tourist regions of Palawan and Cebu. “While the information is currently under validation, immediate enhanced security measures are being implemented across all airports,” CAAP said.Passengers queue at airline counters in the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines on Jan. 2, 2023.On Friday the aviation regulator released to media an Oct.