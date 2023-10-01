Philippines' Marcos suffers 'significant' drop in approval rating

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his speech during a joint press statement with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the Malacanang Presidential Palace in Manila, Philippines, July 31, 2023.

The Pulse Asia Survey, conducted from Sept. 10 to 14, found 65% of 1,200 respondents approved of the president's performance, down 15 points from 80% in a June poll, marking the first decline in approval scores for the son of the late Philippine strongman, also Ferdinand Marcos.

Marcos secured a landslide victory in a presidential election last year in the first win by a majority since a 1986 "people power" uprising that brought an end to his father's two-decade rule. The older Marcos died in 1989 in Hawaii.

"Continuing increase in prices of basic commodities and services and unfulfilled promise of reducing these," likely caused the "significant" drop in the approval ratings, said Ronald Holmes, president of Pulse Asia. headtopics.com

Marcos' presidential communications office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read more:

Reuters »

Former President Jimmy Carter turns 99; tributes come from around the worldFormer President Jimmy Carter is the longest-living U.S. president.

San Marcos police investigating overnight homicide, suspect still at largeThe San Marcos Police Department is investigating an overnight homicide along Highway 123.The department posted about the incident on social media just before 4

San Marcos police investigating after 41-year-old man shot and killed SaturdayThe victim has been identified as Nathaniel Hudson.

Homicide victim identified by San Marcos Police DepartmentThe San Marcos Police Department has identified a homicide victim.Also:

Driver dies after crashing into fire hydrant in San MarcosExcessive speed was believed to be a factor in the crash, which occurred around 5:50 p.m. on San Elijo Road at Ledge Street, a sheriff's official said

Nadine Lustre in Mikhail Red’s Philippines Folklore Horror ‘Nokturno,’ Teaser Unveiled (EXCLUSIVE)After the success of horror film 'Deleter,' actor Nadine Lustre and filmmaker Mikhail Red have teamed again on genre film 'Nokturno.'

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his speech during a joint press statement with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the Malacanang Presidential Palace in Manila, Philippines, July 31, 2023. Aaron Favila/POOL via REUTERS./File PhotoMANILA, Oct 2 (Reuters) - President Ferdinand Marcos has suffered a "significant" drop in his approval rating as soaring consumer prices in the Philippines undermines his support, a polling organisation said on Monday.

The Pulse Asia Survey, conducted from Sept. 10 to 14, found 65% of 1,200 respondents approved of the president's performance, down 15 points from 80% in a June poll, marking the first decline in approval scores for the son of the late Philippine strongman, also Ferdinand Marcos.

Marcos secured a landslide victory in a presidential election last year in the first win by a majority since a 1986 "people power" uprising that brought an end to his father's two-decade rule. The older Marcos died in 1989 in Hawaii.

"Continuing increase in prices of basic commodities and services and unfulfilled promise of reducing these," likely caused the "significant" drop in the approval ratings, said Ronald Holmes, president of Pulse Asia.

Marcos' presidential communications office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Vice President Sara Duterte, daughter of former president Rodrigo Duterte, also suffered a decline in approval ratings, dropping 11 points to 73%.October 2, 2023 · 3:18 AM UTC

The main candidates for Argentina's presidency clashed in the first debate of the campaign on Sunday, trading barbs over who is to blame for the latest economic crises and how to end decades of economic malaise.