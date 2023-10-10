Philippine diplomat witnessed Chinese ships' aggressive actions in disputed South China Sea

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A senior Filipino diplomat known for his past expletive-laced tirade against China joined a coast guard trip to the disputed South China Sea last week and saw Beijing’s ships block and nearly collide with Philippine vessels, including one he was on.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed Locsin, 74, as a special envoy to China in August, in addition to his role as the Philippine ambassador to the United Kingdom based in London. When a swarm of Chinese boats converged in a Philippines-claimed reef in 2021, the then-foreign secretary demanded in a tweet that the Chinese get out, using an expletive-laced critique.

Locsin has not issued a statement since he witnessed firsthand eight hours of hostilities on Wednesday at the Second Thomas Shoal. Two supply boats manned by navy personnel and escorted by two larger Philippine coast guard vessels breached a Chinese coast guard blockade and succeeded in delivering food, water and other supplies to Filipino marines and navy personnel stationed on a long-marooned but still actively commissioned navy ship,... headtopics.com

A Chinese coast guard ship came within a meter (3 feet) of colliding with the other Philippine coast guard vessel, the BRP Sindangan, whose crewmembers averted a collision by abruptly reversing the engine’s thrust and then turning it off, according to Philippine coast guard spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela.

It’s “the closest dangerous maneuver” by any Chinese coast guard ship against a Philippine patrol ship, he said.

