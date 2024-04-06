Philadelphia Workers and Volunteers Beautify City in Annual Spring Cleanup

Philadelphia workers and volunteers teamed up to help beautify more than 1,000 locations throughout the city on Saturday as part of an annual day of service . Hundreds of people across the city participated in the 17th annual Philly Spring Cleanup , a tradition that looks to clear out vacant lots , beautify parks, and improve community spaces . Some of those workers and volunteers focused their efforts on the Fourth District Container Village on 49th and Parkside streets.

What used to be an abandoned lot there has transformed over the past few years into a community-based retail center. "I think that these flowers are going to need to be watered," Chief Deputy Mayor Aren Platt told his 4-year-old daughter while working on a gardening bed. "This is going to be the best part of the whole project.

