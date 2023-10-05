The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.
TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Gazdag has 14 goals and six assists for the Union. Julian Carranza has three goals and three assists over the past 10 games. Hany Mukhtar has scored 15 goals with eight assists for Nashville. Fafa Picault has one goal over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Union: 4-1-5, averaging 1.9 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game. Nashville: 1-5-4, averaging 0.6 goals, 1.9 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game. headtopics.com
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Union: Leon Maximilian Flach (injured), Jose Martinez (injured), Jakob Glesnes (injured).
