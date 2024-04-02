Philadelphia Police Release Surveillance Images of Suspect in Teen's Murder

The Philadelphia Police Department has shared surveillance images of a man that, officials believe, shot and killed Duvan Dennis, 15, on Feb. 9. The department released surveillance footage showing the suspect on his way to commit the crime and fleeing the scene.

The incident occurred on Feb. 9 at around 9:25 p.m. on Ruth Street. Dennis was shot multiple times and died shortly after being taken to the hospital.

