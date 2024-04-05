Philadelphia Phillies reveal new alternate jerseys for Friday home games

The new alternate jerseys , which will be worn for Friday home games beginning next week, were officially revealed at the team store on Friday. Justin Fullmer of Delaware County holds two Bryce Harper City Connect jerseys in the New Era Phillies Team Store at Citizens Bank Park on Friday.After dropping off their 9-year-old son, Angel Figueroa Jr., at school Friday morning, Angel Sr. and Cynthia excitedly rushed to Citizens Bank Park.

The married couple from Port Richmond was first in line to purchase merchandise from the They arrived more than two hours before the doors at the team store opened to the public at 10 a.m., signaling a new chapter for the franchise. “I’ve been a Phillies fan my whole life, so this is something new. I’m excited,” said Angel Figueroa, who works for the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office. “I think it’s sick. It screams Philly. That’s the best thing about i

Philadelphia Phillies Alternate Jerseys Friday Home Games Team Store Merchandise

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PhillyDailyNews / 🏆 89. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Phillies to debut City Connect jerseys, celebrate with Phillies Block PartyThe jerseys, as well as additional City Connect merchandise, will be exclusively available to purchase at the New Era Phillies Team Store at Citizens Bank Park.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »

Phillies’ Nick Castellanos finally ‘at peace’ with playing in the Philadelphia sports fishbowlAs he enters Year 3 with a Phillies team that has World Series aspirations, Castellanos is finally breathing easy.

Source: PhillyDailyNews - 🏆 89. / 67 Read more »

Phillies partner with Comcast Spectacor for Sports Complex development in South PhiladelphiaThe Phillies announced Thursday morning that the team will be partnering with Comcast Spectacor for the planned development project in the South Philadelphia Sports Complex.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »

Phillies, Comcast Spectacor teaming up to transform South Philadelphia Sports ComplexThe Phillies announced on Thursday that they are joining Comcast Spectacor on a $2.5 billion development project for the South Philadelphia Sports Complex.

Source: FOX29philly - 🏆 570. / 51 Read more »

Texas Rangers agree to one-year deal with free agent RHP Michael Lorenzen, per reportLorenzen was an All-Star in 2023 and pitched a no-hitter with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Former Phillies star Jimmy Rollins is opening a restaurant in PhiladelphiaEleven Social will not be a brewpub or sports bar, according to Jimmy Rollins' business partner (and ex-baseball rival). It will fill the space formerly occupied by 2nd Story Brewing Co. in Old City.

Source: PhillyInquirer - 🏆 81. / 68 Read more »