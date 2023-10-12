Philadelphia Phillies power their way to a Game 3 win behind Bryce Harper's bat

FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC.

Braves to start Bryce Elder in NLDS Game 3 vs. Phillies - ESPNThe Braves have opted to start Bryce Elder over rookie AJ Smith-Shawver in Game 3 of the NLDS vs. the Phillies on Wednesday.

RH Bryce Elder gets the nod for Braves in Game 3 of NLDS vs PhilliesThe Atlanta Braves have picked Bryce Elder to start Game 3 of the NL Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Elder was 12-4 with a 3.81 ERA during his first full season in the big leagues and made the All-Star Game. But he struggled down the stretch after pitching a career-high 174 2/3 innings. Even so, the Braves decided he was the best choice to face Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola. The Braves also considered starting 20-year-old AJ Smith-Shawver. He's their top prospect but a rookie who

Bryce Harper epically stares down Orlando Arcia twice in Phillies-Braves Game 3After Atlanta Braves' Orlando Arcia reportedly mocked Bryce Harper following Game 2, the Philadelphia Phillies star epically got his revenge in Game 3…

Phillies' Bryce Harper discusses Orlando Arcia stare down after homers in Game 3When gossip spread among the Phillies that Bryce Harper - of all the superstars to poke - had been laughed at inside the Braves clubhouse, his teammates dared the slugger to deliver.

Phillies take Game 3 of NLDS, 10-2Bryce Harper hits two home runs as the Phillies dominate Game 3 at home.

Philadelphia Phillies set to take on Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of NLDSThe Phillies are 24-11 in the postseason at Citizens Bank Park, the top postseason winning percentage for any team in any park with a minimum 20 games.