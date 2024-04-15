Philadelphia Mayor Launches Initiative to Make City More Business-Friendly

With a new executive order , Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker is looking to make the city more 'business-friendly' by removing regulatory burdens , streamlining permit and licensing applications and more Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker is looking to make it easier for businesses to do, well, business in the city with a new executive order aimed at making it faster and easier to get needed permissions and provides guidance and assistance for businesses of all sizes.

According to a statement on the initiative, the Mayor's Office said that the executive order is intended to help establish a "business-friendly government that removes regulatory burdens, accelerates approval timelines and further streamlines City permit and licensing processes."In a statement, Parker's office said that this change"underscores the Mayor’s commitment to having all City departments work as one to resolve challenges faced by individual businesses.

The team, Parker's office said in a statement, will be tasked with providing one-on-one assistance for businesses who are navigating city services and will help connect them with the resources they need.Officials with the city said that this initiative is intended to"make it easier for businesses of all sizes and in all neighborhoods to access guidance, assistance, resources, and financial programs.

"The Executive Order signed by Mayor Parker today reflects her commitment to addressing longstanding challenges and delivering results that matter to entrepreneurs across the city,” said Alba Martinez, the city's commerce director, in a statement. “PHL Open for Business is about accelerating business growth through user-friendly, clear and efficient government services.

This initiative became effective upon receiving Parker's signature and, according to the mayor's office, will provide Parker with quarterly reports that will include progress on services, feedback from businesses, projects in the pipeline and other information.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker Executive Order Business-Friendly Regulatory Burdens Permit Applications Licensing Applications PHL Open For Business Initiative

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCPhiladelphia / 🏆 569. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker's First 100 Days as Philadelphia's 100th MayorMayor Cherelle L. Parker, Philadelphia's 100th mayor and the first woman in charge, reflects on her eventful first 100 days in office, including addressing SEPTA shootings and pushback on her stance on syringe exchange programs.

Source: PhillyInquirer - 🏆 81. / 68 Read more »

Dr. Martens Launches Reclaimed Leather Collection as Part of Sustainability InitiativeDr. Martens reclaimed leather collection, Genix Nappa collection is fully made from reclaimed leather using leather offcuts.

Source: wwd - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

TON Foundation launches Toncoin community rewards initiative worth over $100 millionThe TON Foundation has announced the launch of The Open League — a 30 million toncoin community rewards initiative.

Source: TheBlock__ - 🏆 464. / 53 Read more »

Alabama Department of Education Launches 'Every Day Counts' Initiative to Combat Chronic AbsenteeismThe city of Birmingham, Birmingham City Schools, and the Housing Authority of the District of Birmingham (HABD) launched the 'Every Day Counts' initiative...

Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »

Uvalde Police Department Launches Rebranding Initiative Following Leadership FailureThe Uvalde Police Department is undergoing a rebranding initiative after a significant leadership failure. The program aims to rebuild trust, restore credibility, and improve community relations. The initiative, called 'The Guardian Initiative', includes a 10-step action plan to address past failures and regain public confidence.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

University of Virginia Launches Initiative in Cancer Precision MedicineThe Center for Public Health Genomics at the University of Virginia is seeking to fill two faculty positions in Cancer Precision Medicine as part of a $50M research investment in Precision Health for Populations.

Source: Nature - 🏆 64. / 68 Read more »