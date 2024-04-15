Philadelphia Mayor Launches Initiative to Make City More Business-Friendly

With a new executive order , Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker is looking to make the city more 'business-friendly' by removing regulatory burdens , streamlining permit and licensing applications and more Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker is looking to make it easier for businesses to do, well, business in the city with a new executive order aimed at making it faster and easier to get needed permissions and provides guidance and assistance for businesses of all sizes.
According to a statement on the initiative, the Mayor's Office said that the executive order is intended to help establish a "business-friendly government that removes regulatory burdens, accelerates approval timelines and further streamlines City permit and licensing processes."In a statement, Parker's office said that this change"underscores the Mayor’s commitment to having all City departments work as one to resolve challenges faced by individual businesses.
The team, Parker's office said in a statement, will be tasked with providing one-on-one assistance for businesses who are navigating city services and will help connect them with the resources they need.Officials with the city said that this initiative is intended to"make it easier for businesses of all sizes and in all neighborhoods to access guidance, assistance, resources, and financial programs.
"The Executive Order signed by Mayor Parker today reflects her commitment to addressing longstanding challenges and delivering results that matter to entrepreneurs across the city,” said Alba Martinez, the city's commerce director, in a statement. “PHL Open for Business is about accelerating business growth through user-friendly, clear and efficient government services.
This initiative became effective upon receiving Parker's signature and, according to the mayor's office, will provide Parker with quarterly reports that will include progress on services, feedback from businesses, projects in the pipeline and other information.
