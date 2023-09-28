Philadelphia looting: Break-ins, 50 arrested as havoc continues for 2nd night leaving residents desperate

More than 50 suspects have been arrest in connection with destructive social media-fueled mayhem throughout Philadelphia, which persisted for a second night in a row on Wednesday. Philadelphia suffered its second night in a row of mass looting incidents and destructive social media-fueled mayhem on Wednesday, resulting in more than 50 arrests, police said.

On Wednesday, groups of thieves, apparently working together,in several areas of the city, smashed their way into stores, and stole as much as they could before fleeing, authorities said. Suspects also ransacked more than a dozen state-run liquor stores so thoroughly that the state announced it was closing its Philly locations until further notice.

Video on social media also suggested that culprits made off with a Wells Fargo ATM, but a spokesperson for Wells Fargo told Fox News Digital that the ATM was not stolen and that the bank does not currently have an ATM in that location as it is being replaced.

At least 52 suspects were arrested, including 49 adults and three juveniles, according to theThey face criminal charges, including burglary, theft and other counts, the Philadelphia district attorney's office said. headtopics.com

Read more:

FoxNews »

Philadelphia looting: Break-ins, stolen ATM, crime spree continues for 2nd night leaving residents desperateMore than 50 suspects have been arrest in connection with destructive social media-fueled mayhem throughout Philadelphia, which persisted for a second night in a row on Wednesday.

Stores looted in Center City, North Philadelphia and Northeast Philadelphia Tuesday nightCBS Philadelphia was on the scene where they saw a large roving group looting several stores throughout Center City.

Stores looted in Center City, North Philadelphia and Northeast PhiladelphiaMultiple groups of looters hit retail stores and at least one small business in different Philadelphia neighborhoods Tuesday night.

Stores looted in Center City Philadelphia on Tuesday nightCBS Philadelphia was on the scene where they saw a large roving group looting several stores throughout Center City in Philadelphia.

All Philadelphia liquor stores closed following night of lootingAt least 18 state-run liquor stores were broken into by looters in Philadelphia, officials said.

A night of looting underscores the need for a balanced approach to public safety in PhiladelphiaTuesday's unrest had little to do with a court ruling in the police shooting of Eddie Irizarry, yet both capture the tension between protecting the public and preserving individual civil rights.

FOX News correspondent Eric Shawn reports on how Philadelphia retail stores were ransacked on ‘Special Report.’

Philadelphia suffered its second night in a row of mass looting incidents and destructive social media-fueled mayhem on Wednesday, resulting in more than 50 arrests, police said.

On Wednesday, groups of thieves, apparently working together,in several areas of the city, smashed their way into stores, and stole as much as they could before fleeing, authorities said. Suspects also ransacked more than a dozen state-run liquor stores so thoroughly that the state announced it was closing its Philly locations until further notice.

Video on social media also suggested that culprits made off with a Wells Fargo ATM, but a spokesperson for Wells Fargo told Fox News Digital that the ATM was not stolen and that the bank does not currently have an ATM in that location as it is being replaced.

At least 52 suspects were arrested, including 49 adults and three juveniles, according to theThey face criminal charges, including burglary, theft and other counts, the Philadelphia district attorney's office said.

The flash mob-style looting spree started just after 8 p.m. Tuesday at dozens of stores, including Foot Locker, Lululemon and an Apple store, just hours after a judge ruled to dismiss a murder charge=

Shown is the aftermath of ransacked liquor store in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. Police say groups of teenagers swarmed into stores across Philadelphia in an apparently coordinated effort, stuffed bags with merchandise and fled.against a white Philadelphia police officer who shot and killed Black resident Eddie Irizarry.

The thefts and unrest stretched from downtown to northeast and west Philadelphia.

Benjamin Nochum, a pharmacist and store manager at Patriot Pharmacy, which was targeted Wednesday, said it was the third time in three years his business had been hit.

"When looters steal from us, what they don’t seem to understand is that they are also stealing from our neighbors," Nochum said."It makes you question how much longer you can hang on."

The theft also included at least 18 state-run liquor stores, which were broken into and cleaned out. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced on Wednesday it would be closing all 48 of its Philadelphia retail locations. It also said it would be closing its one store in suburban Cheltenham.

People view a ransacked liquor store in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. Police say groups of teenagers swarmed into stores across Philadelphia in an apparently coordinated effort, stuffed bags with merchandise and fled.Shown is the aftermath of a ransacked liquor store in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. Police say groups of teenagers swarmed into stores across Philadelphia in an apparently coordinated effort, stuffed bags with merchandise and fled.The stores were"closed in the interest of employee safety and while we assess the damage and loss that occurred. We will reopen stores when it is safe to do so and when the damage is repaired," liquor board spokesperson Shawn Kelly said in a statement.

No employees were hurt, but"some were understandably shaken," Kelly added.

PHILADELPHIA SWARMED BY ALLEGED JUVENILE LOOTERS TARGETING THE APPLE STORE, LULULEMON, FOOTLOCKER AND OTHERS

Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford said at a news conference on Tuesday that those doing the ransacking — who he referred to as"a bunch of criminal opportunists" — were not affiliated with a peaceful protest that gathered immediately after the judge’s decision was announced.