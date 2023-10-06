Philadelphia journalist Josh Kruger was shot dead by teen he was 'trying to help': police

Palestinian militants infiltrates Israel from Gaza, Hamas military leader declares ‘enough is enough’Slained Philadelphia journalist Josh Kruger knew his alleged killer and tried to"help him get through life" before the suspect fatally shot him.
inside his home earlier this week was an acquaintance with his alleged killer and was “trying to help him get through life,” police said on Friday. Philadelphia police named Robert Davis, 19, as the suspect in the death of freelance reporter Josh Kruger in his Point Breeze neighborhood.
Davis allegedly shot Kruger seven times in the chest and abdomen while the journalist stood at the base of his stairs inside his home around 1:30 a.m. on Monday as the teen fled the area. Kruger, 39, left his home in search of help before collapsing on the street where he was found and rushed to a hospital but was pronounced dead less than an hour later. headtopics.com
“At this time we believe that Mr. Kruger was trying to help Mr. Davis, and they were acquaintances,” said Philadelphia Police Department Lieutenant Hamilton Marshmond. “He was just trying to help him just get through life.”Davis is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Following his death, Kruger was remembered by the Philadelphia District Attorney as an “openly queer writer who wrote about his own journey surviving substance use disorder and homelessness.” “Josh deserved to write the ending of his personal story. As with all homicides, we will be in close contact with the Philadelphia Police as they work to identify the person or persons responsible so that they can be held to account in a court of law,” Larry Krasner said. headtopics.com
“His struggles mirrored so many of ours – from community rejection, to homelessness, to addiction, to living with HIV, to poverty – and his recovery, survival, and successes showed what’s possible when politicians and elected leaders reject bigotry and work affirmatively to uplift all people,” the council added.