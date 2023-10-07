Philadelphia journalist Josh Kruger shot dead inside his home remembered as 'thoughtful and sentimental'

Gone girl: Award-winning Ukrainian reporter, 26, missing in Russian territory since AugustWSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich to remain in prison as Moscow court refuses to hear appeal

Friends of a Philadelphia journalist shot dead by a teen he was reportedly trying to help remembered the victim as “thoughtful” and “sentimental” in online messages.Kruger left the home in search of help, before collapsing on the street. He was found and rushed to a hospital but could not be saved, authorities said. Davis fled the scene and is considered “armed and dangerous.

The slain journalist had sent handwritten notes to two of his friends, which had arrived just days before he was killed, the pals said online.In a card he received Tuesday, Kruger congratulated King on his memoir, writing: “While it’s not a car on Bob Barker’s ‘Price is Right,’ a celebrated memoir and being toast of our global village ain’t that bad, either. headtopics.com

Kruger also thanked King for being a “mentor to me” and for being a “man so many of us needed, whether you realized it or not.”“After my describing Josh as talented and troubled only a moment ago, Josh is not-so-gently asking me to amend that with a few more adjectives, even if they describe qualities he often kept concealed,” King wrote. “Thoughtful. Caring. Sentimental.

“Consider my shock when I came home from the College to find a note card in the mail from Josh. It was mailed on September 28th or 29th,” Krasulski posted a redacted version of the letter, in which Kruger wrote in part, “…Were incredibly helpful and kind without hesitation. You are a great, and generous, friend. I cherish our friendship. headtopics.com

