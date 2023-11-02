Philadelphia Eagles host Gold Star Families for gaming night

"All of these kids have lost a parent in combat, training, in the military, and this helps them become social," Julian Boddy, a volunteer with Gold Star Gamers explained.When asked, however, if they planned on going easy on the kids the players had strong opinions.The friendly competition meant the world to Sue Pascal and her two sons. Her husband, Bill, was a Marine. He passed away 16 years ago and was an avid Eagles fan.
"It's nice for them to be able to honor their dad because it's not very easy to keep his memory alive after 16 years," said Pascal. On Wednesday, his boys got to hang out with his favorite team, which happens to be on top of the league.
The Eagles are playing well this year, hoping for another Super Bowl, but before we get there, we need to crown the Madden 24 Super Bowl winner. Who's it going to be Rodriguez or Johnson? Who's it going to be?"It's a great game plan like I said before. I'm doing my best to not lose," said Johnson.
