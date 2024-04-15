Philadelphia District Attorney Launches New Unit to Target Illegal Firearm Possession

On Monday, District Attorney Larry Krasner has started a new unit in his office that will focus on firearm offenses , ghost guns , juveniles in possession of firearms, straw purchases and other crimesThe Philadelphia District Attorney 's Office has launched a new unit intended to target those who illegally and repeatedly possess firearms.

In a statement on the new unit, Krasner's office said that it would be tasked with working closely with other law enforcement entities to"ascertain whether those arrested are actively involved with street groups who commit violence in Philadelphia."Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Philadelphia District Attorney Firearm Offenses Prolific Gun Offenders Unit Illegal Possession Ghost Guns Straw Purchases Law Enforcement

