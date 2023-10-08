Philadelphia Cream Cheese Teams Up With Milk Bar For New Red Velvet Bagel Bombs

There are some flavor pairings that aren't just delicious but are downright iconic and among those pairings is the team up of cream cheese and red velvet.
Red velvet is one of Milk Bar's best-selling flavors and Philadelphia itself iconic so the paring is a natural fit, something that Keenan White, senior brand manager, Philadelphia at Kraft Heinz explained in a statement.
"One of the many special things about our product is its unique silky smooth and creamy profile that amps up the creaminess of so many foods, which you see come to life beautifully in the Red Velvet Philly Bagel Bomb," White said."As we continuously push to uncover unique and irresistible ways for fans to enjoy Philadelphia, this partnership with Milk Bar was a natural fit.
"When we created the Bagel Bomb way back in 2011, we were only able to offer them in our bakeries, much to folks' dismay," said Christina Tosi, Chef & Founder, Milk Bar."Teaming up with Philadelphia (my only choice when it comes to cream cheese, btw) felt like the truest way to roll out our first-ever nationwide bagel bomb offering: the Red Velvet Philly Bagel Bomb.
Here's what you need to know about the treats. The Red Velvet Philly Bagel Bomb features a lightly sweetened Philly cream cheese core with chocolate, wrapped with red velvet bagel dough and served warm. Whether enjoyed as an indulgent breakfast, afternoon delight or late-night snack, the limited-edition creation is"mini bomb" sized – perfect for sharing or as a sweet treat.
The Red Velvet Philly Bagel Bomb is available to purchase at Milk Bar bake shops in New. York City, Los Angeles, and Washington D.C. It can also be purchased nationwide here and is available for a limited time.