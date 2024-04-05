Philadelphia City Council Abandons Cease-Fire Resolution in Gaza

The Philadelphia City Council has decided to abandon a resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza . Councilmember Nicolas O'Rourke had planned on proposing the resolution, but ultimately decided against it.

This comes after months of debate over whether the council should take a stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict. The lawmakers may be done with the issue for good.

Philadelphia City Council Cease-Fire Gaza Resolution Israel-Hamas Conflict

