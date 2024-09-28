Philadelphia Becomes a Halloween Haven

Calling all ghouls and goblins! As fall approaches, the Philadelphia region is slowly turning into a thrilling hub for Halloween enthusiasts.

From haunted houses to ghost tours to trick-or-treating events, our guide has a little something for everyone during this spooky season.: 🎃 Night-mare free | 👻 A bit creepy | 🦇 Full terror Halloween Nights at the famous Eastern State Penitentiary features five thrilling haunted houses, all within the walls of a real, abandoned 10-acre prison.

