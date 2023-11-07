Philadelphia 76ers Remain Undefeated After Strong Performance by Joel Embiid

Philadelphia remains unbeaten after a close loss to Milwaukee in their season opener. Joel Embiid had an impressive performance, scoring 40 points, grabbing 11 rebounds, and dishing out six assists. The 76ers dominated the third quarter, extending their lead to 120-98. Washington struggled with turnovers, allowing Philadelphia to capitalize on fast break opportunities. The 76ers will face the Boston Celtics in their next game, a rematch of last year's Eastern Conference semifinals.

