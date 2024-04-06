Philadelphia 76ers Fined for Injury Rules Violation

The Philadelphia 76ers are being punished for what the NBA characterized as an injury rules violation. The issue stems from the team's handling of superstar center Joel Embiid ahead of Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Sixers initially listed Embiid as out. He was then upgraded to questionable on an injury report that came out in the afternoon, just a few hours ahead of tipoff.

Per NBA rules, teams must list the status of a player whose participation may be affected by injury by 5 p.m. local time the day before a game, unless they are on a back-to-back. The injury report is then updated throughout the day. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM Embiid ended up playing in Tuesday night's game and finishing with 24 points. The NBA on Friday said that the Sixers did not comply with the rule and announced that the franchise had been fined $100,00

Philadelphia 76Ers NBA Injury Rules Violation Joel Embiid Fine

