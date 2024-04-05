Philadelphia 76ers Fined $100,000 for Failure to Disclose Joel Embiid's Availability

The league fined the Philadelphia 76ers $100,000 for failing to accurately disclose Joel Embiid 's availability prior to a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Embiid was initially listed as 'out' but was later upgraded to 'questionable' and ended up playing in the game.

This is not the first time the Sixers have been fined for a similar offense.

Philadelphia 76Ers Joel Embiid Fine Availability Injury Report NBA

