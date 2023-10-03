Phil Nevin says Angels have a bright future and he will always cheer for the Halos

Angels right fielder Randal Grichuk is congratulated for his home run by former manager Phil Nevin during a game at Angel Stadium.

In a statement shared with members of the media on Tuesday, the former Angels’ manager thanked his former bosses while expressing his confidence in the team’s future. “I want to take this time to thank Perry [Minasian] and the Moreno family for giving me the opportunity to manage my hometown team,” Nevin wrote. “Growing up just down the road from Angel Stadium and being here through my days at Cal State Fullerton, I’ve said it many times, it was a dream job for me and that will never change.

“I know I leave with this being a better place and a bright future with many great young players. I will miss the daily work together but our relationships will last a lifetime.‘It’s all of us.

Angels general manager Perry Minasian says there is no timeline to replace Phil Nevin, who was informed Monday that he would not return as manager.Nevin’s role as the Angels manager from June 2022 through the end of the 2023 season was his first major league manager position. He finished his tenure in Anaheim with a 119-149 record. headtopics.com

As of Tuesday, that search had not yet begun. Minasian, the team’s general manager, said he did not have a timeline for filling the position or what type of manager he would look for. He expected there would be “a large amount of candidates” but did not have a list yet.Sarah Valenzuela is the Angels beat writer for the Los Angeles Times.

