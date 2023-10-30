PhD positions (m/f/d) in Molecular Pharmacology - Dortmund, Nordrhein-Westfalen (DE) job with Leibniz-Institut für Analytische Wissenschaften – ISAS

Collaboration on proteome analysesStrong background and interest in signal transduction in cardiovascular diseases
Experience/interest with/in microscopic and histological methods, mouse handling, cell isolation and culture, molecular cloning and biochemical assaysA clear research topic as well as multifold training and support for PhD students in framework of ISAS and the Leibniz association
Training and scientific development opportunities in an international environment and an excellent working atmosphere in a very dynamic and professional team. The opportunity to present your data on international conferences and participate in workshops.
Non-residents who apply for this job will receive help from the institute to find accommodation and to handle authorities. Applications from disabled applicants are welcome. ISAS supports the principle of equal opportunity for all employees and therefore particularly encourages women to apply.
The salary will be according to the German TV-L. The part-time positions (65%) are offered for 3,5 years. The positions are available immediately. The time limitation of the contract is based on the Wissenschaftszeitvertragsgesetz (WissZeitVG).
ISAS collects and processes the personal data of its applicants in accordance with European and German legal regulations. Further information on data protection and the processing of personal data can be found at.