Pharmacists at Walgreens, CVS striking nationwide

“Good for them,” he said. “I worked at Walgreens for six months, right when I got out of school, and it didn't instill a lot of confidence when I first started. You're overworked, underpaid, understaffed. And you're filling hundreds and hundreds of prescriptions a day just as fast as you can do them. And, you know, you're just so worried about making an error.”

Pharmacists are protesting difficult working conditions and for the drugstore companies to give employees the ability to do their jobs safely. “Hopefully, the patients look around for other options because there's a lot of options out there,” said Witzenman. “We're just not as well known. You can get your medications here or any other independent pharmacy all over the place and they usually save you money anyway.”We recognize the incredible work our pharmacists do every day, especially this time of year when there is increased demand for their services across communities.

We have taken steps over the last two years to improve pharmacists’ experience, advance the profession and enable them to provide the high value care they were trained to do. Nearly all of our 24,000 pharmacists continue to serve their customers and communities this week, and we thank them for it. We have had no disruptions this week to any of our pharmacies in the Salt Lake City area. We’re serving patients across our footprint and we're not seeing any unusual activity regarding unplanned pharmacy closures or pharmacist walkouts.

