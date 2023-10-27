Phaedra Parks: Why I joined ‘Married to Medicine’ instead of ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’

‘Married to Medicine’ stars Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Phaedra Parks ‘feeling each other out’ after ‘RHOA’ alum joins cast‘Married to Medicine’ cast is ‘begging’ Phaedra Parks to join the showwhy she joined the cast of “Married to Medicine” instead of making a cross-franchise jump to “The Real Housewives of Dubai.”

“I love that cast. I’ve got great friends over there and I mean, I think it has the potential to be a great show,” Parks says of “RHODubai.” “But at the end of the day, of course, my roots are always going to be in Atlanta,” she continues, noting that “Married to Medicine” is filmed in the Southern city. “And I’ve got two wonderful sons who are in school here.”Phaedra Parks explains on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast why she joined the cast of “Married to Medicine” instead of “The Real Housewives of Dubai.

Parks is happy she ultimately obliged. “It’s a blessing to be able to reinvent yourself and to evolve, so I’m grateful to be here at this moment,” she tells us. “It’s a great place to be in.”Parks — who’s also filmed shows for NBCUniversals’s streaming platform Peacock — calls her reality TV journey a “blessing.”Four years after exiting “RHOA,” Parks joined the cast of Peacock’s “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club” at Dorinda Medley’s Berkshires estate. headtopics.com

“I’m happy that I’m back,” she tells us. “I’m happy that people obviously have missed me and I’m happy that I’ve had so many opportunities.” “I’m happy that people obviously have missed me and I’m happy that I’ve had so many opportunities,” she says.Parks — who was dating a pediatric cardiologist when cameras went up this year for “Married to Medicine” Season 10 — is sure fans will see her pop up on “Dubai” down the line, though a full-time position now seems unlikely.

Read more:

PageSix »

'RHOBH' recap with Sutton Stracke, Kyle Cooke on 'Summer House' drama, plus Phaedra Parks' new man'RHOBH' recap with Sutton Stracke, Kyle Cooke on 'Summer House' drama, plus Phaedra Parks' new man Read more ⮕

Sutton Stracke questions 'meaning' behind Mauricio Umansky holding hands with 'DWTS' partner'RHOBH' recap with Sutton Stracke, Kyle Cooke on 'Summer House' drama, plus Phaedra Parks' new man Read more ⮕

25 Texas parks within driving distance of San Antonio where you can see the fall colorsTexas doesn't have a reputation for colorful fall foliage, but that doesn't mean you need to fly out of state to see autumnal hues. Read more ⮕

Neighborhood Parks Could Help Your Aging BrainA variety of risks can make it more likely that someone develops Alzheimer's disease or other dementias. Read more ⮕

Harvard 'doxxing truck' parks outside students' homes who blamed Israel for Hamas attacksThe truck’s giant LED screens displayed the words “Harvard’s Leading Antisemites” in gothic script over a headshot of the Ivy Leaguer who reportedly lived in the home. Read more ⮕

Entry to all Texas State Parks is free on Nov. 5If you’ve been wanting to see some fall foliage at a state park, now is your time to visit for free. Read more ⮕