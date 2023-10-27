Phaedra Parks: Why I joined ‘Married to Medicine’ instead of ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’

‘Married to Medicine’ stars Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Phaedra Parks ‘feeling each other out’ after ‘RHOA’ alum joins cast‘Married to Medicine’ cast is ‘begging’ Phaedra Parks to join the showwhy she joined the cast of “Married to Medicine” instead of making a cross-franchise jump to “The Real Housewives of Dubai.”
“I love that cast. I’ve got great friends over there and I mean, I think it has the potential to be a great show,” Parks says of “RHODubai.” “But at the end of the day, of course, my roots are always going to be in Atlanta,” she continues, noting that “Married to Medicine” is filmed in the Southern city. “And I’ve got two wonderful sons who are in school here.”Phaedra Parks explains on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast why she joined the cast of “Married to Medicine” instead of “The Real Housewives of Dubai.
Parks is happy she ultimately obliged. "It's a blessing to be able to reinvent yourself and to evolve, so I'm grateful to be here at this moment," she tells us. "It's a great place to be in."

Four years after exiting "RHOA," Parks joined the cast of Peacock's "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club" at Dorinda Medley's Berkshires estate.
"I'm happy that I'm back," she tells us. "I'm happy that people obviously have missed me and I'm happy that I've had so many opportunities."

Parks — who was dating a pediatric cardiologist when cameras went up this year for "Married to Medicine" Season 10 — is sure fans will see her pop up on "Dubai" down the line, though a full-time position now seems unlikely.