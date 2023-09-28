PGA Tour in deal talks with Endeavor, Fenway Sports

Endeavor Group and Boston Red Sox owner Fenway Sports Group have expressed interest in investing in the PGA Tour, according to a source familiar with the negotiations. Any potential transaction would rival PGA's deal with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF). First unveiled in June, the deal has divided the golfing world and irked some U.S. lawmakers.

After a very public war of words, PGA, DP World Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit in June announced a shocking agreementBut U.S. Senators haveas "sportswashing," where the kingdom uses sports to improve its reputation as it faces criticism of its human rights record.

PGA's talks with Endeavor and Fenway are still at an early stage, the source said, requesting anonymity because the matter is confidential. The development was first reported by Bloomberg News. Fenway declined to comment, while Endeavor did not immediately respond to a Reuters request to comment.statement

from Wednesday, where it had said its "focus continues to be on finalizing an agreement with the Public Investment Fund" even as it has received some "unsolicited interest from other investors."

Read more:

Reuters »

Endeavor, Fenway Sports consider investment in the PGA TourEndeavor Group and Fenway Sports are considering an investment in the PGA Tour that could rival the Saudi’s Public Investment Fund.

Endeavor, Fenway Sports weighing deal with PGA - Bloomberg News By ReutersEndeavor, Fenway Sports weighing deal with PGA - Bloomberg News

PGA Tour says LIV merger attracts unsolicited investor interestPGA Tour said its planned merger with Saudi-backed LIV Golf and DP World Tour has garnered unsolicited interest from investors as it continues to finalise an agreement with the Public Investment Fund and the DP World Tour.

Fenway Sports Group sells minority stake in Liverpool to sports investment firm Dynasty EquityBoston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Penguins owner Fenway Sports Group LLC has sold a minority stake in Premier League club Liverpool to New York-based sports...

Angelina Jolie's Latest Endeavor is a Nod to Her Kids' Unique IdentitiesAngelina Jolie is bringing a near and dear dream to life, and her kids are at the heart of the new venture.

Swifties, here's your guide to football, explained by Travis Kelce himselfTaylor Nation is headed straight for the end zone in a new endeavor: learning football.

and Boston Red Sox owner Fenway Sports Group have expressed interest in investing in the PGA Tour, according to a source familiar with the negotiations.

Any potential transaction would rival PGA's deal with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF). First unveiled in June, the deal has divided the golfing world and irked some U.S. lawmakers.

After a very public war of words, PGA, DP World Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit in June announced a shocking agreementBut U.S. Senators haveas "sportswashing," where the kingdom uses sports to improve its reputation as it faces criticism of its human rights record.

PGA's talks with Endeavor and Fenway are still at an early stage, the source said, requesting anonymity because the matter is confidential. The development was first reported by Bloomberg News.

Fenway declined to comment, while Endeavor did not immediately respond to a Reuters request to comment.statement

from Wednesday, where it had said its "focus continues to be on finalizing an agreement with the Public Investment Fund" even as it has received some "unsolicited interest from other investors."

Both Fenway and Endeavor are already major players in the sporting industry. Fenway owns Major League Baseball's Boston Red Sox and Premier League club Liverpool. Endeavor is the majority owner of TKO Group Holdings

, a sports and entertainment company comprising the Ultimate Fighting Championship and the World Wrestling Entertainment.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Shweta Agarwal