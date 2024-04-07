PGA Competitor's Life Changed by Adopted Sister

One of the many competitors this week for the PGA Valero Texas Open was 29-year-old Jimmy Stanger , and when he was seven years old his parents took him to China to forever change their family dynamic. "Yeah it was a special moment for me," said Jimmy."Going over there to China and seeing her for the first time, bring her back, and we've been close ever since," he added. That was the family road trip that brought the Stanger family to where they are today, complete.

Jimmy told us we wishes he could remember his thoughts and emotions the day they arrived abroad to bring eleven month old Theresa home. He more remembers the moment of meeting her in person for the first time. "I was just excited because I knew I was getting a little sister," he said."To me it would have been the same excitement as if they had told me they were having a baby."We asked Jimmy, all these years later, how his baby sister has changed his life. "In so many ways," he sai

PGA Valero Texas Open Competitor Jimmy Stanger Adopted Sister China

