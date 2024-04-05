PG&E Increases Executive Compensation Amid Rising Bills and Profits

PG&E handed out higher executive compensation for the utility leviathan’s top boss and other key execs in 2023, pay increases that arrive at a time of soaring monthly bills and rising profits . Patricia Poppe , chief executive officer at PG&E , was among the top executives who harvested an increase in total direct compensation, a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission shows. Poppe was awarded slightly less than $17 million — $16.
99 million, to be precise — in her total direct compensation from PG&E for the company’s 2023 fiscal year that ended in December. That was roughly 20.3% higher than Poppe’s total direct compensation, generically known as executive pay, for 2022, when PG&E awarded her about $1
PG&E Executive Compensation Rising Bills Rising Profits Patricia Poppe
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SAReport - 🏆 252. / 63 Read more »
Compensation soared for USAA's CEO and other executives in 2023The compensation of top executives at San Antonio's USAA climbed in 2023, according to figures the company reported to Nebraska.
Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »
Source: Carscoop - 🏆 306. / 63 Read more »
Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »
Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »
Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »