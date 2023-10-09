PFW Spring 2024's Best and Buzziest Moments

The 10-day event kicked off with a bang — Dior and Saint Laurent brought out buzzy collections and a star-studded front row,, which made the runway even more of a spectacle. Celebrities were abundant throughout the week overall, leaving lots of memorable appearances and street style inspiration.

Paris is arguably the biggest of the international circuit, which means expectations were high. Days before the Balmain show, creative director Olivier Rousteing said most of his pieces were stolen, but it didn’t stop the mega-designer from putting on a show filled with lots of florals and vibrant hues.

There’s a lot to take in from the past week so if you’re looking for a roundup of the most memorable moments, see our recap ahead of everything you missed from Paris Fashion Week.Stars like Jennifer Lawrence, Rosalía, and Jenna Ortega pulled out in style at Dior, while Kylie Jenner made some of her best fashion appearances in recent memory. headtopics.com

Fashion month was awfully quiet when it came to celebrities on the runway — that was until Paris.

Sarah Burton’s reign at Alexander McQueen is no more after 26 years – 13 of which were spent leading the house since Lee McQueen’s death. In honor of the late designer and her time with the brand, Burton dedicated her final show in memory of her predecessor “whose wish was always to empower women, and to the passion, talent, and loyalty of my team,” as quoted in the show notes. headtopics.com

The show started off as usual — she sent down stunning ruffle pieces, leather ensembles, and punches of bright marigold silhouettes in the mix. Before it was time to bid farewell, she kept the energy upbeat, tapping Brazil’s famous Mangueira samba school to close out the final moments.

Rather than opting for quiet luxury, Rousteing made a statement of joy and color through flower embellishments and bold hues. Inspired by the house’s archival floral emblems, the designer presented metal-encrusted rosettes, bouquet-shaped handbags, and bejeweled rosebud branches. A polka jumpsuit, adorned with flowers made out of recycled plastic bottles, was also shown andfor his eponymous label. headtopics.com

