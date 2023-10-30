Pfizer RSV vaccine lags GSK’s as head-to-head competition underway

View of Pfizer's new respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine Abrysvo during its manufacture in this undated handout picture. Pfizer/Handout via REUTERS/File photo, whose rival new respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine has surged to an early lead since the shots launched this summer.

The British drugmaker's early advantage may be tied to its positioning as the lone RSV shot offered by CVS Health, the biggest pharmacy chain in the U.S. and a dominant player in the retail vaccine market, analysts and industry experts say.

Pfizer and GSK will provide more clarity on demand for the shots when they report third-quarter financial results on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. While early analyst sales estimates are in the low hundred millions range for 2023, both companies have said their shots could become multibillion-dollar sellers. headtopics.com

Link said CVS is the nation's largest retail buyer of pharmaceuticals and "they get a better price by consolidating their purchases."Both companies hope vaccine sales will help offset lost revenue as older medicines like Pfizer's breast cancer treatment Ibrance and GSK’s HIV drug Dovato begin facing generic competition later this decade.

"CVS and Walgreens are sort of the 800-pound gorillas in the retail channel," said Morningstar analyst Damien Conover. Should CVS continue to solely or predominantly favor the GSK vaccine, it could have a significant impact in future years, he said.It was not immediately clear how many RSV shots were being administered in pharmacies versus doctors' offices. About 60% of adult flu shots were given at pharmacies in the U.S. in the 2022-33 flu season, according to government data. headtopics.com

"We’ve spent decades building trust with our customers," GSK spokesperson Alison Hunt said in an emailed statement. "This gives us confidence in our ability to execute new launches."

