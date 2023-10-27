HEAD TOPICS

Pfizer, BioNtech say flu-COVID shot generates strong immune response in trial

 / Source: KSLcom

Pfizer and German partner BioNTech said on Thursday that their vaccine to prevent flu and COVID-19 generated a strong immune response against strains of the viruses in an early- to mid-stage trial.

Source

KSLcom

